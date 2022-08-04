 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
MEETINGS

Meetings: Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022

Meetings scheduled for Thursday, Aug. 4

**Meeting schedules and formats subject to change due to the health emergency.

RACINE COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY: 6 p.m., Room 303, City Hall, 730 Washington Ave.

WATERFORD TOWN BOARD: 5 p.m., Town Hall, 415 N. Milwaukee Ave., will go into a closed session and reconvene into an open session.

