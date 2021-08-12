 Skip to main content
Meetings: Thursday, Aug. 12
MEETINGS

Meetings: Thursday, Aug. 12

Meetings scheduled for Thursday, Aug. 12

**Meeting schedules and formats subject to change due to the health emergency.

BURLINGTON PLANNING & ZONING COMMITTEE: 6:30 p.m., Town Hall, 32288 Bushnell Road, join by calling 701-802-5429 and use Access Code #6330779.

BURLINGTON TOWN BOARD: To immediately follow Planning & Zoning Committee, Town Hall, 32288 Bushnell Road, join by calling 701-802-5429 and use Access Code #6330779.

ELMWOOD PARK BOARD OF TRUSTEES: 6:30 p.m., Building 3, 3131 Taylor Ave.

STURTEVANT PLANNING COMMISSION: 6 p.m., Village Hall, 2801 89th St.

