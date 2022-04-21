 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
MEETINGS

Meetings: Thursday, April 21, 2022

Meetings scheduled for Thursday, April 21

**Meeting schedules and formats subject to change due to the health emergency.

ROCHESTER ZONING BOARD OF APPEALS: 6 p.m., Village Hall, 300 W. Spring St.

