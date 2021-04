Meetings: Thursday, April 15

Meetings scheduled for Thursday, April 15

**Meeting schedules and formats subject to change due to the health emergency.

BURLINGTON PARK BOARD: 6:30 p.m., virtual meeting, join at https://us02web.zoom.us/s/84875221923?pwd=Y0xpUVBzNURlVXpxT3pOVzBTR2JXQT09 with Webinar ID: 848 7522 1923 and Passcode: 441655 or by calling (312) 626 6799.

CENTRAL RACINE COUNTY HEALTH DEPARTMENT BOARD OF HEALTH: 5:30 p.m., virtual meeting, join by calling 1-720-902-7700 with meeting ID 146 575 0441# and password 006637.

MOUNT PLEASANT LOCAL AREA PLAN 1 COMMUNITY ENGAGEMENT: 5 p.m., virtual meeting, join at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86554486432?pwd=eTZCaFN5aVlwUDhXTS9zbkluTmRzUT09.

RACINE COUNTY CIVIL SERVICE COMMISSION: 12:15 p.m., 1st Floor County Board Room, Racine County Courthouse, 730 Wisconsin Ave., will go into a closed session and reconvene into an open session.

ROCHESTER PLANNING COMMISSION: 6 p.m., virtual meeting, join by calling 1-720-907-3780 with passcode 337 643 473#.

UNION GROVE FINANCE COMMITTEE: 6:30 p.m., Municipal Center, 925 15th Ave., call-in option is 414-323-1463 with conference ID 691-892-488#.

