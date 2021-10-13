Meetings: Oct. 13, 2021

Meetings scheduled for Wednesday, Oct. 13

**Meeting schedules, formats subject to change due to the health emergency.

CALEDONIA UTILITY DISTRICT: 6 p.m., Village Hall, 5043 Chester Lane.

GRAHAM PUBLIC LIBRARY BOARD OF TRUSTEES: 5 p.m., Graham Public Library, 1215 Main St.

RACINE PLANNING HERITAGE AND DESIGN COMMISSION: 4:30 p.m., virtual meeting, join via https://cityofracine-org.zoom.us/j/82564131932?pwd=TmJ6NlJibnVWYjk3eXBDVzhOSk1odz09 with Passcode: 712284, via iPhone one-tap US: +13126266799,,82564131932#,,,,*712284# or +19292056099,,82564131932#,,,,*712284# or Telephone: Dial(for higher quality, dial a number based on your current location): US: +1 312 626 6799 or +1 929 205 6099 or +1 301 715 8592 or +1 346 248 7799 or +1 669 900 6833 or +1 253 215 8782 with Webinar ID: 825 6413 1932 and Passcode: 712284.

RACINE AD-HOC REDISTRICTING COMMITTEE: 5 p.m., virtual meeting, join via Facebook Live at http://www.facebook.com/CityOfRacineWI/ or via Telephone: 1 312 626 6799 with Webinar ID: 84541247086.

RACINE BOARD OF PARK, RECREATION AND CULTURAL SERVICES: 5:15 p.m., virtual meeting, join via https://cityofracine-org.zoom.us/j/83601823408?pwd=dWdKVmdRSGo1dnV6b011M250aTBidz09 with Passcode: 730308, via iPhone one-tap US: +19292056099,,83601823408#,,,,*730308# or +13017158592,,83601823408#,,,,*730308# or Telephone: Dial(for higher quality, dial a number based on your current location): US: +1 929 205 6099 or +1 301 715 8592 or +1 312 626 6799 or +1 669 900 6833 or +1 253 215 8782 or +1 346 248 7799 with Webinar ID: 836 0182 3408 and Passcode: 730308.

