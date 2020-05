Meetings: May 11, 2020

RACINE FINANCE AND PERSONNEL COMMITTEE: 5:30 p.m., for virtual access you may view the meeting via facebook live at http://www.facebook.com/CityOfRacineWI/, via phone call in at 1-844-992-4726 with access code 211 085 521.

RACINE COUNTY YOUTH IN GOVERNANCE: 5:45 p.m., register in advance for this meeting via https://uwextension.zoom.us/meeting/register/tJwpduqpqDopGdPK1gG9MQYnBqOgsHQhIPi, after registering you will receive a confirmation email. If you do not receive one, contact Pam Larson at pamela.larsen@wisc.edu or at 262-767-2960.

ROCHESTER FINANCE COMMITTEE: 6:15 p.m., call in number is 1-715-942-7804 with pin 129 768 158# (toll charges may apply), to obtain video conferencing log in information call the Village Administrator at 262-534-1185 before the meeting begins.

ROCHESTER VILLAGE BOARD: 7 p.m., call in number is 1-929-324-1286 with pin 792 178 021# (toll charges may apply), to obtain video conferencing log in information call the Village Administrator at 262-534-1185 before the meeting begins.

NORWAY TOWN BOARD: 6:30 p.m., dial in at 1-877-568-4106 and use passcode 900855021 to join.