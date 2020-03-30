Meetings: March 30, 2020

Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.

MOUNT PLEASANT VILLAGE BOARD: 6:30 p.m., meeting closed to in-person attendance due to the state health emergency. The public may observe the meeting live by either phone or live stream online. To listen by phone, dial (866) 899-4679 and use access code 545-142-253. To view the live stream online, go online to facebook.com/pg/VillageofMountPleasant/videos.