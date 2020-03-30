Meetings: March 30, 2020
Meetings: March 30, 2020

Meetings for Monday, March 30

MOUNT PLEASANT VILLAGE BOARD: 6:30 p.m., meeting closed to in-person attendance due to the state health emergency. The public may observe the meeting live by either phone or live stream online. To listen by phone, dial (866) 899-4679 and use access code 545-142-253. To view the live stream online, go online to facebook.com/pg/VillageofMountPleasant/videos.

UNION GROVE RECREATION & PARKS COMMITTEE: 6 p.m., meeting via public teleconference; Phone number: (646) 749-3122; access code: 469-408-509.

