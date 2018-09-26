Meetings for Wednesday, Sept. 26CALEDONIA COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY: 5 p.m., Village Hall, 5043 Chester Lane.
DOVER TOWN BOARD PUBLIC HEARING: 6:30 p.m., Town Hall, 4110 S. Beaumont Ave.
RACINE CITY PLAN COMMISSION: 4:30 p.m., Room 205, City Hall, 730 Washington Ave.
UNION GROVE WATER, WASTEWATER, STORM WATER AND STREETS COMMITTEE: 6 p.m., Municipal Center, 925 15th Ave.
