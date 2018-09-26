Subscribe for 17¢ / day

Meetings for Wednesday, Sept. 26CALEDONIA COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY: 5 p.m., Village Hall, 5043 Chester Lane.

DOVER TOWN BOARD PUBLIC HEARING: 6:30 p.m., Town Hall, 4110 S. Beaumont Ave.

RACINE CITY PLAN COMMISSION: 4:30 p.m., Room 205, City Hall, 730 Washington Ave.

UNION GROVE WATER, WASTEWATER, STORM WATER AND STREETS COMMITTEE: 6 p.m., Municipal Center, 925 15th Ave.

The deadline for meeting notices is two business days in advance. If you’re looking for an event to attend today, go to The Journal Times Online Calendar of Events at www.journaltimes.com/calendar. Events can also be submitted to the calendar.

