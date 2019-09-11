{{featured_button_text}}

Meetings scheduled for Wednesday, Sept. 11

CALEDONIA PUBLIC WORKS COMMITTEE: 1:30 p.m., Village Hall, 5043 Chester Lane.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

You're out of free articles
Sign in or create a FREE account to keep reading.
Log in Sign up

RACINE BOARD OF PARK, RECREATION AND CULTURAL SERVICES: 5:15 p.m., Room 130, City Hall, 730 Washington Ave.

STURTEVANT JOINT REVIEW BOARD: 4 p.m., Municipal Building, 2801 89th St.

Get Breaking News delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments