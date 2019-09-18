{{featured_button_text}}

Meetings scheduled for

Wednesday, Sept. 18

CALEDONIA AD HOC COMMITTEE: For the village highway garage project, 2 p.m., Courtroom, Safety Building, 6900 Nicholson Road.

MOUNT PLEASANT PLAN COMMISSION: 1 p.m., Ebe Auditorium, Village Hall, 8811 Campus Drive.

MOUNT PLEASANT BOARD OF APPEALS: 6:30 p.m., Ebe Auditorium, Village Hall, 8811 Campus Drive.

MOUNT PLEASANT POLICE AND FIRE COMMISSION: 5 p.m., Community Room 2, Village Hall, 8811 Campus Drive, Mount Pleasant.

