Meetings scheduled

for Wednesday, Sept. 4

GRAHAM PUBLIC LIBRARY BOARD: 5:30 p.m., at the library, 1215 Main St., Union Grove; will go into closed session and reconvene into open session.

RACINE COUNTY FINANCE AND HUMAN RESOURCES COMMITTEE: 5 p.m., Auditorium, Ives Grove County Office Building, 14200 Washington Ave., Yorkville; will go into closed session and reconvene into open session.

YORKVILLE BOARD OF APPEALS: 6 p.m., Village Board Room, Municipal Center, 925 15th Ave., Union Grove.

WIND POINT PLAN COMMISSION: 5:30 p.m., Village Hall, 4725 Lighthouse Drive.

