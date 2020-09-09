 Skip to main content
Meetings for Wednesday, Sept. 9
MEETINGS

Meetings for Wednesday, Sept. 9

Meetings scheduled for Wednesday, Sept. 9

**Meeting schedules and formats subject to change due to the health emergency.

BURLINGTON AREA SCHOOL DISTRICT PERSONNEL COMMITTEE: 6:30 p.m., Karcher Middle School Library, 225 N. Robert St., will meet in a closed session.

CALEDONIA PERSONNEL COMMITTEE: 5:30 p.m., Village Hall, 5043 Chester Lane, maximum number of attendees is 16 and face coverings are required, will go into a closed session and reconvene into an open session.

MOUNT PLEASANT SEWER/WATER COMMISSION: 8 a.m., Community Room 1, Village Hall, 8811 Campus Drive.

NORWAY BOARD OF REVIEW: 6:30 p.m., Town Hall, 6419 Heg Park Road.

