Meetings for Wednesday, Sept. 9

Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

**Meeting schedules and formats subject to change due to the health emergency.

CALEDONIA PERSONNEL COMMITTEE: 5:30 p.m., Village Hall, 5043 Chester Lane, maximum number of attendees is 16 and face coverings are required, will go into a closed session and reconvene into an open session.