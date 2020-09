Meetings for Wednesday, Sept. 23

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Meetings scheduled for Wednesday, Sept. 23

**Meeting schedules and formats subject to change due to the health emergency.

CALEDONIA COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY: 4 p.m., virtual meeting, join via dial-in number at 1-(312) 626-6799 with access code 853 5512 4841, join via one-touch telephone at +16465588656,, 85355124841#, join via internet at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85355124841.

DOVER STORMWATER UTILITY DISTRICT COMMISSION: 7 p.m., Town Hall, 4110 S. Beaumont Ave., Kansasville.

MOUNT PLEASANT PLAN COMMISSION: 1 p.m., Room B144, Ebe Auditorium, Village Hall, 8811 Campus Drive, to view the meeting online, go to https://www.facebook.com/pg/VillageofMountPleasant/videos/ or www.mtpleasantwi.gov/live.

RACINE COUNTY YOUTH IN GOVERNANCE: 6:30 p.m., Ives Grove Office Complex, 14200 Washington Ave., join via internet at https://uwmadison.zoom.us/j/92834157411?pwd=TUlkd01sNU41TnZKalMwNDNLTS9PQT09 with meeting ID 928 3415 7411 and passcode 102171, join via one-tap mobile at +13126266799,,92834157411#, dial by your location at +1 312 626 6799 with meeting ID 928 3415 7411.