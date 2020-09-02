 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Meetings for Wednesday, Sept. 2
0 comments
MEETINGS

Meetings for Wednesday, Sept. 2

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Meetings scheduled for Wednesday, Sept. 2

**Meeting schedules and formats subject to change due to the health emergency.

CALEDONIA UTILITY DISTRICT: 6 p.m., Village Hall, 5043 Chester Lane.

NORWAY TOWN BOARD AND PLANNING COMMISSION: 6:30 p.m., Town Hall, 6419 Heg Park Road, attendees must social distance and wear face coverings.

RACINE COUNTY FINANCE AND HUMAN RESOURCES COMMITTEE: 5 p.m., phone conference meeting, to join dial 414-455-2762 with access code 858-648-9977.

RACINE FINANCE COMMITTEE OF THE BOARD OF WATERWORKS COMMISSIONERS 2021 BUDGET REVIEW: 4 p.m., virtual meeting, via WEBex at 1-844-992-4726 with access code 126 968 6555.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News