Meetings for Wednesday, Sept. 2

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Meetings scheduled for Wednesday, Sept. 2

**Meeting schedules and formats subject to change due to the health emergency.

CALEDONIA UTILITY DISTRICT: 6 p.m., Village Hall, 5043 Chester Lane.

NORWAY TOWN BOARD AND PLANNING COMMISSION: 6:30 p.m., Town Hall, 6419 Heg Park Road, attendees must social distance and wear face coverings.

RACINE COUNTY FINANCE AND HUMAN RESOURCES COMMITTEE: 5 p.m., phone conference meeting, to join dial 414-455-2762 with access code 858-648-9977.

RACINE FINANCE COMMITTEE OF THE BOARD OF WATERWORKS COMMISSIONERS 2021 BUDGET REVIEW: 4 p.m., virtual meeting, via WEBex at 1-844-992-4726 with access code 126 968 6555.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0