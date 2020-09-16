Meetings for Wednesday, Sept. 16

Meetings scheduled for Wednesday, Sept. 16
**Meeting schedules and formats subject to change due to the health emergency.
CALEDONIA POLICE AND FIRE COMMISSION: 5:30 p.m., Village Hall, 5043 Chester Lane, maximum number of attendees is 16 and face coverings are required.
DOVER TOWN BOARD AND PLAN COMMISSION: Joint session, 7 p.m., Town Hall, 4110 S. Beaumont Ave., Kansasville. Will go into a closed session and reconvene into an open session.
NORWAY TOWN BOARD BUDGET MEETING: 6:30 p.m., Norway Municipal Building, Col. Heg Hall, 6419 Heg Park Road, Wind Lake.
RACINE COUNTY FINANCE AND HUMAN RESOURCES COMMITTEE: 5 p.m., phone conference meeting, join by calling 414-455-2762 with pass code 858-648-9977, will go into a closed session and reconvene into an open session.
WATERFORD PLAN COMMISSION: 6 p.m., Village Hall Park, 123 N. River St.
