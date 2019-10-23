{{featured_button_text}}

Meetings scheduled for Wednesday, Oct. 23

BURLINGTON AREA SCHOOL DISTRICT SCHOOL BOARD: 6:30 p.m., Burlington Area School District office, 100 N. Kane St. Closed session for student disciplinary hearing.

CALEDONIA COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY: 5 p.m., East Meeting Room, Village Hall, 5043 Chester Lane.

MOUNT PLEASANT PLAN COMMISSION: 1 p.m., Ebe Auditorium, Village Hall, 8811 Campus Drive.

MOUNT PLEASANT TOURISM COMMISSION: 3 p.m., Community Room 2, Village Hall, 8811 Campus Drive.

MOUNT PLEASANT ZONING BOARD OF APPEALS: 6:30 p.m., Ebe Auditorium, Village Hall, 8811 Campus Drive.

RACINE PLAN COMMISSION: 4:30 p.m., City Hall room 205, 730 Washington Ave.

ROCHESTER PUBLIC HEARING AND PLAN COMMISSION MEETING: 6 p.m., Village Hall, 300 W. Spring St.

