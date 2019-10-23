Meetings scheduled for Wednesday, Oct. 23
BURLINGTON AREA SCHOOL DISTRICT SCHOOL BOARD: 6:30 p.m., Burlington Area School District office, 100 N. Kane St. Closed session for student disciplinary hearing.
CALEDONIA COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY: 5 p.m., East Meeting Room, Village Hall, 5043 Chester Lane.
MOUNT PLEASANT PLAN COMMISSION: 1 p.m., Ebe Auditorium, Village Hall, 8811 Campus Drive.
You have free articles remaining.
MOUNT PLEASANT TOURISM COMMISSION: 3 p.m., Community Room 2, Village Hall, 8811 Campus Drive.
MOUNT PLEASANT ZONING BOARD OF APPEALS: 6:30 p.m., Ebe Auditorium, Village Hall, 8811 Campus Drive.
RACINE PLAN COMMISSION: 4:30 p.m., City Hall room 205, 730 Washington Ave.
ROCHESTER PUBLIC HEARING AND PLAN COMMISSION MEETING: 6 p.m., Village Hall, 300 W. Spring St.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.