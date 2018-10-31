Meetings scheduled for Wednesday, Oct. 31
CALEDONIA AD HOC COMMITTEE: 2 p.m., Courtoom, Safety Building, 6900 Nicholson Road.
MOUNT PLEASANT TOURISM COMMISSION: 4 p.m., Community Room 1, Village Hall, 8811 Campus Drive.
RACINE COUNTY FINANCE AND HUMAN RESOURCES COMMITTEE: 5 p.m., Auditorium, Ives Grove Office Complex, 14200 Washington Ave.
RACINE UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT BOARD OF EDUCATION WORK SESSION: 2:30 p.m., Mygatts Room, Administrative Service Campus (Building 1), 3109 Mount Pleasant St.
ROCHESTER PLAN COMMISSION: 6 p.m., Village Hall, 300 W. Spring St.
