Meetings scheduled for Wednesday, Oct. 31

CALEDONIA AD HOC COMMITTEE: 2 p.m., Courtoom, Safety Building, 6900 Nicholson Road.

MOUNT PLEASANT TOURISM COMMISSION: 4 p.m., Community Room 1, Village Hall, 8811 Campus Drive.

RACINE COUNTY FINANCE AND HUMAN RESOURCES COMMITTEE: 5 p.m., Auditorium, Ives Grove Office Complex, 14200 Washington Ave.

RACINE UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT BOARD OF EDUCATION WORK SESSION: 2:30 p.m., Mygatts Room, Administrative Service Campus (Building 1), 3109 Mount Pleasant St.

ROCHESTER PLAN COMMISSION: 6 p.m., Village Hall, 300 W. Spring St.

The deadline for meeting notices is two business days in advance. If you’re looking for an event to attend today, go to The Journal Times Online Calendar of Events at www.journaltimes.com/calendar. Events can also be submitted to the calendar.

