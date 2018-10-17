Try 1 month for 99¢

Wednesday, Oct. 17 CALEDONIA AD HOC COMMITTEE: 2 p.m., Courtroom, Safety Building, 6900 Nicholson Road.

MOUNT PLEASANT PLAN COMMISSION: 1 p.m., Ebe Auditorium, Village Hall, 8811 Campus Drive.

MOUNT PLEASANT ZONING BOARD OF APPEALS: 6:30 p.m., Ebe Auditorium, Village Hall, 8811 Campus Drive.

RACINE COMMITTEE OF THE WHOLE: 6 p.m., Room 205, City Hall, 730 Washington Ave.

RACINE COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS GATHERING: 2 p.m., SC Johnson iMET Center, 2320 Renaissance Blvd., Sturtevant.

RACINE COUNTY FINANCE AND HUMAN RESOURCES COMMITTEE: 6 p.m., Auditorium, Ives Grove Office Complex, 14200 Washington Ave.

RACINE POLICE AND FIRE COMMISSION: 6:30 p.m., closed session, Room 330, City Hall Annex, 800 Center St.

ROCHESTER VILLAGE FINANCE COMMITTEE: 6 p.m., Village Hall, 300 W. Spring St.

