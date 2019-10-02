Meetings scheduled for Wednesday, Oct. 2
CALEDONIA AD HOC COMMITTEE: For the village highway garage project, 2 p.m., Courtroom, Safety Building, 6900 Nicholson Road.
CALEDONIA VILLAGE BOARD: Special session regarding 2020 proposed budget, 5 p.m., Village Hall, 5043 Chester Lane.
CALEDONIA UTILITY DISTRICT: 6 p.m., Caledonia Utility District Office, 333 4½ Mile Road.
NORWAY TOWN BOARD: 6:30 p.m., Col. Heg Hall, town Municipal Building, 6419 Heg Park Road. Joint meeting with Plan Commission to immediately follow Town Board session.
RACINE COUNTY FINANCE AND HUMAN RESOURCES COMMITTEE: 5 p.m., Auditorium, Ives Grove County Office Building, 14200 Washington Ave., Yorkville; meeting will go into closed session and reconvene into open session.
