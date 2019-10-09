{{featured_button_text}}

Meetings scheduled for Wednesday, Oct. 9

CALEDONIA PUBLIC WORKS COMMITTEE: 1:30 p.m., Village Hall, 5043 Chester Lane.

MOUNT PLEASANT SEWER/WATER COMMISSION: 8 a.m., Community Room 2, Room B-108, Village Hall, 8811 Campus Drive.

RACINE CITY PLAN COMMISSION: 4 p.m., Room 205, City Hall, 730 Washington Ave.

RACINE BOARD OF PARK, RECREATION AND CULTURAL SERVICES: 5:15 p.m., Room 130, City Hall, 730 Washington Ave.

RACINE BOARD OF ZONING APPEALS: 6 p.m., Room 307, City Hall, 730 Washington Ave.

WATERFORD FINANCE COMMITTEE: 5 p.m., Village Hall, 123 N. River St.

YORKVILLE JOINT REVIEW BOARD: 5:30 p.m., Village Board Room, Municipal Center, 925 15th Ave., Union Grove.

