CALEDONIA COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY: 5 p.m., Village Hall, 5043 Chester Lane.

KANSASVILLE SCHOOL DISTRICT ANNUAL MEETING: 5:30 p.m., School, 4101 S. Beaumont Ave.

KANSASVILLE SCHOOL BOARD: 5:45 p.m., School, 4101 S. Beaumont Ave.

NORWAY TOWN BOARD BUDGET MEETING: 6 p.m., Col. Heg Hall, 6419 Heg Park Road, Wind Lake.

UNION GROVE POLICE COMMISSION: 5:30 p.m., Municipal Center, 925 15th Ave.

The deadline for meeting notices is two business days in advance. If you’re looking for an event to attend today, go to The Journal Times Online Calendar of Events at www.journaltimes.com/calendar. Events can also be submitted to the calendar.

