CALEDONIA COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY: 5 p.m., Village Hall, 5043 Chester Lane.
KANSASVILLE SCHOOL DISTRICT ANNUAL MEETING: 5:30 p.m., School, 4101 S. Beaumont Ave.
KANSASVILLE SCHOOL BOARD: 5:45 p.m., School, 4101 S. Beaumont Ave.
NORWAY TOWN BOARD BUDGET MEETING: 6 p.m., Col. Heg Hall, 6419 Heg Park Road, Wind Lake.
UNION GROVE POLICE COMMISSION: 5:30 p.m., Municipal Center, 925 15th Ave.
