Meetings scheduled for Wednesday, Oct. 16

BURLINGTON AREA SCHOOL DISTRICT BOARD OF EDUCATION: 5:30 p.m., Karcher Middle School, 225 Robert St. Special gathering for groundbreaking for the new Karcher building.

RACINE SISTER CITY PLANNING COMMITTEE: 4:30 p.m., City Hall Conference Room 207A, 730 Washington Ave.

ROCHESTER VILLAGE FINANCE COMMITTEE: 7 p.m., Village Hall, 300 W. Spring St.

