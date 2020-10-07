Meetings for Wednesday, Oct. 7

Meetings scheduled for Wednesday, Oct. 7
**Meeting schedules and formats subject to change due to the health emergency.
CALEDONIA UTILITY DISTRICT: 6 p.m., Village Hall, 5043 Chester Lane.
GRAHAM PUBLIC LIBRARY BOARD OF TRUSTEES: 5 p.m., Union Grove Municipal Building, 925 15th Ave.
MOUNT PLEASANT 2021 BUDGET WORKSHOP: 4 p.m., Ebe Auditorium, Village Hall, 8811 Campus Drive.
RACINE COUNTY FINANCE & HUMAN RESOURCES COMMITTEE: 5 p.m., Auditorium, Ives Grove Office Complex, 14200 Washington Ave., join via dial-in by calling 414-455-2762 with passcode 858-648-9977.
WATEROFRD FINANCE COMMITTEE: 5 p.m., virtual meeting, join at https://www.gotomeet.me/VillageofWaterford/finance-1 and call +1 (669) 224-3412 with access code 997-318-069.
YORKVILLE STORM WATER UTILITY COMISSION: 6 p.m., Village Board Room, Union Grove Municipal Center, 925 15th Ave.
