Meetings for Wednesday, Oct. 21
MEETINGS

**Meeting schedules and formats subject to change due to the health emergency.

MOUNT PLEASANT PLAN COMMISSION: 1 p.m., B109 Community Room 1, Village Hall, 8811 Campus Drive, join online at https://www.facebook.com/pg/VillageofMountPleasant/videos/.

WATERFORD HERITAGE DISTRICT COMMITTEE: 4 p.m., virtual meeting, join via https://www.gotomeet.me/VillageofWaterford or by calling 1-872-240-3212 with access code 562-426-325.

WATERFORD PLAN COMMISSION: 6 p.m., virtual meeting, join via https://www.gotomeet.me/VillageofWaterford or by calling 1-872-240-3212 with access code 562-426-325.

