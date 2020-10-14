Meetings for Wednesday, Oct. 14

Meetings scheduled for Wednesday, Oct. 14

**Meeting schedules and formats subject to change due to the health emergency.

CALEDONIA PUBLIC WORKS COMMITTEE: 1:30 p.m., virtual meeting, join via dial-in number 1-(312) 626-6799 and access code 868 1637 4980, join via one-touch telephone tel: +13126266799,, 86816374980# or join via internet https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86816374980.

DOVER JOINT TOWN BOARD AND PLAN COMMISSION: 7 p.m., Town Hall, 4110 S. Beaumont Ave. (Kansasville), will go into a closed session and reconvene into an open session.

RACINE COUNTY FINANCE & HUMAN RESOURCES COMMITTEE: 5 p.m., Auditorium, Ives Grove Office Complex, 14200 Washington Ave., join at https://racinecounty.webex.com/racinecounty/onstage/g.php?MTID=e011bced83d757888b5a9d13871bde5ad with password budget2021, join via Facebook Live at http://www.facebook.com/RacineCounty or join by calling 1-408-418-9388 with access code 146 615 9878.

SOUTH SHORE FIRE DEPARTMENT SPECIAL MOUNT PLEASANT POLICE AND FIRE COMMISSION: 5:30 p.m., Community Room 1, Village Hall, 8811 Campus Drive, will go into a closed session and reconvene into an open session.

