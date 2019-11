Meetings for Wednesday, Nov. 13

GRAHAM PUBLIC LIBRARY BOARD OF TRUSTEES : 5 p.m., at the library, 1215 Main St., Union Grove; will go into closed session and reconvene into open session.

RACINE COUNTY BOARD: A quorum of the County Board or various County Board committees may be present for a presentation by Youth in Governance program participants. 5 p.m., Conference Room C, Ives Grove Office Complex, 14200 Washington Ave.