 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Meetings for Wednesday, Nov. 18
0 comments
MEETINGS

Meetings for Wednesday, Nov. 18

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Meetings scheduled for Wednesday, Nov. 18

**Meeting schedules and formats subject to change due to the health emergency.

MOUNT PLEASANT PLAN COMMISSION: 1 p.m., B114 Ebe Auditorium, Village Hall, 8811 Campus Drive, watch the meeting online at https://www.facebook.com/pg/VillageofMountPleasant/videos/ or http://www.mtpleasantwi.gov/live.

MOUNT PLEASANT ZONING BOARD OF APPEALS: 6:30 p.m., B114 Ebe Auditorium, Village Hall, 8811 Campus Drive.

ROCHESTER PLANNING COMMISSION: 6 p.m., virtual meeting, join by calling 1-502-667-4837 with pin 596 465 953#.

WATERFORD PLAN COMMISSION: 6 p.m., virtual meeting, join at https://www.gotomeet.me/VillageofWaterford or call 1-872-240-3212 with access code 562-426-325.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News