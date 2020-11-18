Meetings for Wednesday, Nov. 18

Meetings scheduled for Wednesday, Nov. 18
**Meeting schedules and formats subject to change due to the health emergency.
MOUNT PLEASANT PLAN COMMISSION: 1 p.m., B114 Ebe Auditorium, Village Hall, 8811 Campus Drive, watch the meeting online at https://www.facebook.com/pg/VillageofMountPleasant/videos/ or http://www.mtpleasantwi.gov/live.
MOUNT PLEASANT ZONING BOARD OF APPEALS: 6:30 p.m., B114 Ebe Auditorium, Village Hall, 8811 Campus Drive.
ROCHESTER PLANNING COMMISSION: 6 p.m., virtual meeting, join by calling 1-502-667-4837 with pin 596 465 953#.
WATERFORD PLAN COMMISSION: 6 p.m., virtual meeting, join at https://www.gotomeet.me/VillageofWaterford or call 1-872-240-3212 with access code 562-426-325.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!