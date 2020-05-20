Meetings for Wednesday, May 20
MEETINGS

Meetings for Wednesday, May 20

Meetings scheduled for Wednesday, May 20

**Meeting schedules subject to change due to the health emergency.

RACINE COUNTY FINANCE AND HUMAN RESOURCES COMMITTEE: 5 p.m. The meeting will be held via phone conferencing and no personal gathering will take place. Dial-in: 414-455-2762; pass code: 858-648-9977.

MOUNT PLEASANT PLAN COMMISSION: 1 p.m. The public may observe the meeting live by either phone or live stream online. To listen by phone, dial (877) 309-2073 and use access code 901-778-525. To view the live stream online, visit facebook.com/pg/VillageofMountPleasant/videos/. You can also find a link to the live stream by visiting www.mtpleasantwi.gov/live.

WATERFORD HERITAGE DISTRICT DESIGN COMMITTEE: 4 p.m. Held via teleconference. For information on how to listen, call 262-534-3980 ahead of the meeting time.

