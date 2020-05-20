Meetings for Wednesday, May 20

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-460-8725 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Meetings scheduled for Wednesday, May 20

**Meeting schedules subject to change due to the health emergency.

RACINE COUNTY FINANCE AND HUMAN RESOURCES COMMITTEE: 5 p.m. The meeting will be held via phone conferencing and no personal gathering will take place. Dial-in: 414-455-2762; pass code: 858-648-9977.

MOUNT PLEASANT PLAN COMMISSION: 1 p.m. The public may observe the meeting live by either phone or live stream online. To listen by phone, dial (877) 309-2073 and use access code 901-778-525. To view the live stream online, visit facebook.com/pg/VillageofMountPleasant/videos/. You can also find a link to the live stream by visiting www.mtpleasantwi.gov/live.

WATERFORD HERITAGE DISTRICT DESIGN COMMITTEE: 4 p.m. Held via teleconference. For information on how to listen, call 262-534-3980 ahead of the meeting time.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0