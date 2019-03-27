Try 3 months for $3

Meetings scheduled for Wednesday, March 27

CALEDONIA PERSONNEL COMMITTEE: 5 p.m., Village Hall, 5043 Chester Lane.

CALEDONIA AD HOC COMMITTEE: Immediately following Personnel Committee meeting, Village Hall, 5043 Chester Lane.

CALEDONIA COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY: 5 p.m., East Meeting Room, Village Hall, 5043 Chester Lane.

RACINE CITY PLAN COMMISSION: 4:30 p.m., Room 205, City Hall, 730 Washington Ave.

RACINE COUNTY-WIDE DRAINAGE BOARD: 1:30 p.m., Ives Grove Office Complex, 1400 Washington Ave., Yorkville.

RACINE COUNTY GOVERNMENT SERVICES COMMITTEE: 5:30 p.m., Ives Grove Office Complex, 1400 Washington Ave., Yorkville.

ROCHESTER PLAN COMMISSION: 6 p.m., Village Hall, 300 W. Spring St.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments