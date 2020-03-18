Meetings for Wednesday, March 18
Meetings for Wednesday, March 18

Wednesday, March 18

**Meeting schedules subject to change due to the health emergency.

CALEDONIA POLICE AND FIRE COMMISSION: 5:30 p.m., Village Hall, 5043 Chester Lane, will go into a closed session and reconvene into an open session.

KANSASVILLE SCHOOL BOARD: 5:30 p.m., school library, 4101 S. Beaumont Ave.

STURTEVANT COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY MEETING: 5 p.m., Municipal Building, 2801 89th St., will go into a closed session and reconvene into an open session.

YORKVILLE ELEMENTARY SCHOOL DISTRICT BOARD OF EDUCATION: 6 p.m., begin in cafeteria and then move to the library, 18621 Washington Ave.

