Meetings scheduled for Wednesday, June 5

TOWN OF BURLINGTON BOARD OF REVIEW: 8 a.m., Town Hall, 32288 Bushnell Road.

RACINE COUNTY FINANCE AND HUMAN RESOURCES COMMITTEE: 5 p.m., Auditorium, Ives Grove County Office Building, 14200 Washington Ave., Yorkville; closed session planned for later in the meeting and may reconvene into open session.

RACINE COUNTY EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE: 5:30 p.m., County Board Chambers, Ives Grove County Office Building, 14200 Washington Ave., Yorkville.

