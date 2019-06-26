{{featured_button_text}}

Meetings scheduled for Wednesday, June 26

CALEDONIA AD HOC COMMITTEE: For the village highway garage project, 2 p.m., Courtroom, Safety Building, 6900 Nicholson Road.

RACINE CITY PLAN COMMISSION: 4:30 p.m., Room 205, City Hall, 730 Washington Ave.

RACINE COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT COMMITTEE: 6 p.m., Room 205, City Hall, 730 Washington Ave.

ROCHESTER PLAN COMMISSION: 6 p.m., Village Hall, 300 W. Spring St.

YORKVILLE BOARD OF REVIEW: 5 p.m., Union Grove Municipal Center, Yorkville Village Board Room, 925 15th Ave.

