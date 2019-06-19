{{featured_button_text}}

Meetings scheduled for Wednesday, June 19

CALEDONIA POLICE AND FIRE COMMISSION: 5:30 p.m., Village Hall, 5043 Chester Lane; Meeting include closed session and reconvene into open session.

MOUNT PLEASANT BOARD OF REVIEW: 9 a.m., Ebe Auditorium, Village Hall, 8811 Campus Drive.

MOUNT PLEASANT PLAN COMMISSION: 1 p.m., Ebe Auditorium, Village Hall, 8811 Campus Drive.

STURTEVANT COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY: 5 p.m., Municipal Building, 2801 89th St.

RACINE COUNTY FINANCE AND HUMAN RESOURCES COMMITTEE: 5 p.m., Auditorium, Ives Grove County Office Building, 14200 Washington Ave., Yorkville; will go into closed session and reconvene into open session.

YORKVILLE ELEMENTARY DISTRICT BOARD OF EDUCATION: 6 p.m., 18621 Washington Ave., Yorkville.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments