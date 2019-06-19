Meetings scheduled for Wednesday, June 19
CALEDONIA POLICE AND FIRE COMMISSION: 5:30 p.m., Village Hall, 5043 Chester Lane; Meeting include closed session and reconvene into open session.
MOUNT PLEASANT BOARD OF REVIEW: 9 a.m., Ebe Auditorium, Village Hall, 8811 Campus Drive.
MOUNT PLEASANT PLAN COMMISSION: 1 p.m., Ebe Auditorium, Village Hall, 8811 Campus Drive.
STURTEVANT COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY: 5 p.m., Municipal Building, 2801 89th St.
RACINE COUNTY FINANCE AND HUMAN RESOURCES COMMITTEE: 5 p.m., Auditorium, Ives Grove County Office Building, 14200 Washington Ave., Yorkville; will go into closed session and reconvene into open session.
YORKVILLE ELEMENTARY DISTRICT BOARD OF EDUCATION: 6 p.m., 18621 Washington Ave., Yorkville.
