Meetings for Wednesday, June 24

WIND POINT BUILDING & ZONING AND PUBLIC WORKS, UTILITIES & ENVIRONMENTAL COMMITTEES: 6 p.m., joint meeting, Village Hall, 4725 Lighthouse Drive. Those wishing to observe the meeting may use WebEx to phone in and listen. To listen and/or watch the meeting, use these options: Internet meeting Link: https://villageofwindpoint.my.webex.com/villageofwindpoint.my/j.php?MTID=m90bb639fddb05b26e5f77d158d097682; Meeting number: 126 157 6858; Password: p3ZiM2gq2Pd. Phone: 1-415-655-0001; access code: 126 157 6858; password: 73946247.