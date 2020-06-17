Meetings for Wednesday, June 17

Meetings scheduled for Wednesday, June 17
**Meeting schedules subject to change due to the health emergency.
MOUNT PLEASANT PLAN COMMISSION: 1 p.m., B114 Ebe Auditorium, Village Hall, 8811 Campus Drive. To view the meeting online, go to https://www.facebook.com/pg/VillageofMountPleasant/videos/ or go to www.mtpleasantwi.gov/live.
ROCHESTER ZONING BOARD OF APPEALS: 4 p.m., Village Hall, 300 W. Spring St.
WATERFORD PLAN COMMISSION: 6 p.m., Village Hall Park, 123 N. River St.
