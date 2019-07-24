{{featured_button_text}}

Meetings scheduled for Wednesday, July 24

CALEDONIA AD HOC COMMITTEE: For the village highway garage project, 2 p.m., Courtroom, Safety Building, 6900 Nicholson Road.

CALEDONIA COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY: 5 p.m., East Meeting Room, Village Hall, 5043 Chester Lane.

RACINE CITY PLAN COMMISSION: 4:30 p.m., Room 205, City Hall, 730 Washington Ave.

ROCHESTER PLAN COMMISSION: 6 p.m., Village Hall, 300 W. Spring St.

