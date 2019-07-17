{{featured_button_text}}

Meetings scheduled for

Wednesday, July 17

CALEDONIA AD HOC COMMITTEE: For the village highway garage project, 2 p.m., Courtroom, Safety Building, 6900 Nicholson Road.

MOUNT PLEASANT PLAN COMMISSION: 1 p.m., Ebe Auditorium, Village Hall, 8811 Campus Drive.

RACINE SISTER CITY PLANNING COMMITTEE: 4:30 p.m., Conference Room 207-A, City Hall, 730 Washington Ave.

