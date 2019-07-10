{{featured_button_text}}

Meetings scheduled for Wednesday, July 10

CALEDONIA AD HOC COMMITTEE: For the village highway garage project, 2:30 p.m., Courtroom, Safety Building, 6900 Nicholson Road.

CALEDONIA PUBLIC WORKS COMMITTEE: 1:30 p.m., Village Hall, 5043 Chester Lane.

CALEDONIA UTILITY DISTRICT: 6 p.m., Caledonia Utility District Office, 333 4½ Mile Road.

GRAHAM PUBLIC LIBRARY BOARD: 5 p.m., at the library, 1215 Main St., Union Grove; will go into closed session and reconvene into open session.

MOUNT PLEASANT SEWER/WATER COMMISSION: 8 a.m., Room B-108, Village Hall, 8811 Campus Drive.

RACINE CITY PLAN COMMISSION: 4:30 p.m., Room 205, City Hall, 730 Washington Ave.; may go into closed session and reconvene into open session.

ROCHESTER HISTORIC PRESERVATION COMMITTEE: 5 p.m., Village Hall, 300 W. Spring St.

UNION GROVE HIGH SCHOOL DISTRICT BOARD OF EDUCATION: 3:30 p.m., Community State Bank, 1500 Main St.; will go into closed session and reconvene into open session.

