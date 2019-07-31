{{featured_button_text}}

Meetings scheduled for

Wednesday, July 31

MOUNT PLEASANT VILLAGE BOARD: 5:30-7:30 p.m., Pavilion, Smolenski Park, 438 S. Stuart Road.

WIND POINT PLAN COMMISSION: 5:30 p.m., Village Hall, 4725 Lighthouse Drive.

