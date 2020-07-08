Meetings for Wednesday, July 8
0 comments
MEETINGS

Meetings for Wednesday, July 8

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Meetings scheduled for Wednesday, July 8

**Meeting schedules and formats subject to change due to the health emergency.

CALEDONIA JOINT PARK TRANSITION COMMISSION: 8:30 a.m., Village Hall, 5043 Chester Lane. Maximum number of attendees is 16, will go into a closed session and reconvene into an open session.

GRAHAM PUBLIC LIBRARY BOARD OF TRUSTEES: 5 p.m., Union Grove Municipal Building, 925 15th Ave.

RACINE COUNTY FINANCE AND HUMAN RESOURCES COMMITTEE: 5 p.m., via phone conferencing, dial-in 414-455-2762 with passcode 858-648-9977.

UNION GROVE AND YORKVILLE FIRE COMMISSION: 6 p.m., Union Grove Municipal Center, 925 15th Ave., first floor community room.

WATERFORD JOINT COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY (CDA), PLAN COMMISSION & HERITAGE MEETING: 5:30 p.m., Village Hall Park, 123 N. River St.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News