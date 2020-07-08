Meetings for Wednesday, July 8

Meetings scheduled for Wednesday, July 8
**Meeting schedules and formats subject to change due to the health emergency.
CALEDONIA JOINT PARK TRANSITION COMMISSION: 8:30 a.m., Village Hall, 5043 Chester Lane. Maximum number of attendees is 16, will go into a closed session and reconvene into an open session.
GRAHAM PUBLIC LIBRARY BOARD OF TRUSTEES: 5 p.m., Union Grove Municipal Building, 925 15th Ave.
RACINE COUNTY FINANCE AND HUMAN RESOURCES COMMITTEE: 5 p.m., via phone conferencing, dial-in 414-455-2762 with passcode 858-648-9977.
UNION GROVE AND YORKVILLE FIRE COMMISSION: 6 p.m., Union Grove Municipal Center, 925 15th Ave., first floor community room.
WATERFORD JOINT COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY (CDA), PLAN COMMISSION & HERITAGE MEETING: 5:30 p.m., Village Hall Park, 123 N. River St.
