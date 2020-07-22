Meetings for Wednesday, July 22

Wednesday, July 22**Meeting schedules and formats subject to change due to the health emergency.
CALEDONIA COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY: 4 p.m., virtual meeting, access via dial-in number is 1-(312) 626-6799 with access code 820 3995 2199, access via one-touch telephone is tel: +16465588656,,82039953199#, access via internet is https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82039953199.
CALEDONIA PLANNING COMMISSION: Special session, 6 p.m., virtual meeting, access via dial-in number is 1-(312) 626-6799 with access code 870 4928 7054, access via one-touch telephone is tel: +13126266799,,87049287054#, access at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87049287054.
RACINE PLANNING HERITAGE AND DESIGN COMMISSION: 4:30 p.m., virtual meeting, access via phone by calling 1-(844) 992-4726 with access code 132 542 9679.
RACINE COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY: 5:30 p.m., virtual meeting, call-in at 1-(844) 992-4726 with access code 132 068 293, will go into a closed session and reconvene into an open session.
RACINE COUNTY CIVIL SERVICE COMMISSION: 12 p.m., first-floor conference room, Racine County Courthouse, 730 Wisconsin Ave.; will start in a closed session and reconvene into an open session at 12:15 p.m.
ROCHESTER PLANNING COMMISSION: 6 p.m., Village Hall, 300 W. Spring St.
UNION GROVE FINANCE COMMITTEE: 6 p.m., First Floor Community Room, Union Grove Municipal Center, 925 15th Ave., call-in option (414) 323-1463 with conference ID 883 768 935#.
