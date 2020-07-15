Meetings for Wednesday, July 15

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Meetings scheduled for Wednesday, July 15

**Meeting schedules and formats subject to change due to the health emergency.

BURLINGTON AREA SCHOOL DISTRICT ELEMENTARY SCHOOL ATTENDANCE BOUNDARY COMMITTEE MEETING: 6 p.m., Burlington High School Library, 400 McCanna Parkway.

CALEDONIA FINANCE COMMITTEE MEETING: 2:30 p.m., Village Hall, 5043 Chester Lane, access via dial-in number is 1-(312) 626-6799 with access code 851 8938 8039, access via one-touch telephone is tel: 13126266799,,85189388039#, access via internet through https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85189388039.

CALEDONIA PARK & RECREATION ADVISORY COMMITTEE: 5:30 p.m., Village Hall, 5043 Chester Lane, max number of attendees is 16.

UNION GROVE PERSONNEL COMMITTEE: 6 p.m., second floor Village Board Room, Union Grove Municipal Center, 925 15th Ave.; will go into a closed session and reconvene into an open session.

WATERFORD PLAN COMMISSION: 6 p.m., Village Hall, 123 N. River St., outdoor meeting on River Rhythms Stage, bring your own chairs.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0