Meetings for Wednesday, July 15
0 comments
MEETINGS

Meetings for Wednesday, July 15

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Meetings scheduled for Wednesday, July 15

**Meeting schedules and formats subject to change due to the health emergency.

BURLINGTON AREA SCHOOL DISTRICT ELEMENTARY SCHOOL ATTENDANCE BOUNDARY COMMITTEE MEETING: 6 p.m., Burlington High School Library, 400 McCanna Parkway.

CALEDONIA FINANCE COMMITTEE MEETING: 2:30 p.m., Village Hall, 5043 Chester Lane, access via dial-in number is 1-(312) 626-6799 with access code 851 8938 8039, access via one-touch telephone is tel: 13126266799,,85189388039#, access via internet through https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85189388039.

CALEDONIA PARK & RECREATION ADVISORY COMMITTEE: 5:30 p.m., Village Hall, 5043 Chester Lane, max number of attendees is 16.

UNION GROVE PERSONNEL COMMITTEE: 6 p.m., second floor Village Board Room, Union Grove Municipal Center, 925 15th Ave.; will go into a closed session and reconvene into an open session.

WATERFORD PLAN COMMISSION: 6 p.m., Village Hall, 123 N. River St., outdoor meeting on River Rhythms Stage, bring your own chairs.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News