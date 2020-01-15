Meetings for Wednesday, Jan. 15
0 comments
MEETINGS

Meetings for Wednesday, Jan. 15

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Meetings scheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 15

BURLINGTON HOUSING AUTHORITY REGULAR MEETING: 5:30 p.m., Riverview Manor, 580 Madison St.

KANSASVILLE SCHOOL BOARD: 5:30 p.m., school library, 4101 S. Beaumont Ave.

RACINE POLICE AND FIRE COMMISSION: 5 p.m., Racine Police Department, chief’s conference room, 730 Center St. Meeting will include closed session.

RACINE SISTER CITY PLANNING COMMITTEE: 4:30 p.m., Room 207A, City Hall, 730 Washington Ave.

WIND POINT PLAN COMMISSION: 5:30 p.m., The Prairie School auditorium, 4050 Lighthouse Drive.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News