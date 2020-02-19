Meetings for Wednesday, Feb. 19

Meetings scheduled for Wed., Feb. 19
BURLINGTON COMMITTEE OF THE WHOLE: 6:30 p.m., Common Council Chambers at the Police Department, 224 E. Jefferson St.
BURLINGTON CITY COUNCIL: To immediately follow the 6:30 p.m. Committee of the Whole meeting, Common Council Chambers, 224 E. Jefferson St.
KANSASVILLE GRADE SCHOOL BOARD: 5:30 p.m., School Library, 4101 S. Beaumont Ave.
RACINE COUNTY FINANCE & HUMAN RESOURCES COMMITTEE: 5 p.m., Auditorium, Ives Grove Office Complex, 14200 Washington Ave., Yorkville.
WATERFORD PLAN COMMISSION: 6 p.m., Village Hall, 123 N. River St.
WIND POINT LIGHTHOUSE COMMITTEE: 5:30 p.m. Village Hall, 4725 Lighthouse Drive.