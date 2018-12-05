Try 1 month for 99¢

Meetings scheduled for Wed., Dec. 5

CALEDONIA UTILITY DISTRICT: 6 p.m., District Office, 333 4 ½ Mile Road.

MUSKEGO-NORWAY SCHOOL DISTRICT SCHOOL BOARD: 12:30 p.m., Lake Denoon Middle School, W216 S10586 Crowbar Drive.

NORWAY JOINT TOWN BOARD AND PLANNING COMMISSION: 7:30 p.m., Col. Heg Hall, 6419 Heg Park Road, Wind Lake.

YORKVILLE BOARD OF APPEALS: 6 p.m., Board Room, Municipal Center, 925 15th Ave.

