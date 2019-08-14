{{featured_button_text}}

Meetings scheduled for Wednesday, Aug. 14:

GRAHAM PUBLIC LIBRARY BOARD: 5 p.m., at the library, 1215 Main St., Union Grove; will go into closed session and reconvene into open session.

RACINE CITY PLAN COMMISSION: 4:30 p.m., Room 205, City Hall, 730 Washington Ave.

RACINE BOARD OF PARK, RECREATION AND CULTURAL SERVICES: 5:15 p.m., Room 130, City Hall, 730 Washington Ave.

RACINE BOARD OF ZONING: 5:30 p.m., Room 205, City Hall, 730 Washington Ave.

