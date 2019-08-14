Meetings scheduled for Wednesday, Aug. 14:
GRAHAM PUBLIC LIBRARY BOARD: 5 p.m., at the library, 1215 Main St., Union Grove; will go into closed session and reconvene into open session.
RACINE CITY PLAN COMMISSION: 4:30 p.m., Room 205, City Hall, 730 Washington Ave.
Register for more free articles.
Stay logged in to skip the surveys.
RACINE BOARD OF PARK, RECREATION AND CULTURAL SERVICES: 5:15 p.m., Room 130, City Hall, 730 Washington Ave.
RACINE BOARD OF ZONING: 5:30 p.m., Room 205, City Hall, 730 Washington Ave.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.