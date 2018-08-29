Meetings are for Wednesday, Aug. 29
CALEDONIA AD HOC COMMITTEE: 2 p.m., Courtroom, Safety Building, 6900 Nicholson Road.
NORWAY TOWN BOARD BUDGET MEETING: 6 p.m., Col. Heg Hall, 6419 Heg Park Road, Wind Lake.
