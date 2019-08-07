{{featured_button_text}}

Meetings scheduled for

Wednesday, Aug. 7

CALEDONIA AD HOC COMMITTEE: For the village highway garage project, 2 p.m., Courtroom, Safety Building, 6900 Nicholson Road.

CALEDONIA UTILITY DISTRICT: 6 p.m., Village Hall, 5043 Chester Lane.

TOWN OF NORWAY PLANNING COMMISSION: 6:30 p.m., Town Hall, 6419 Heg Park Road.

RACINE CITY COUNCIL: 7 p.m., Room 205, City Hall, 730 Washington Ave.

RACINE COUNTY FINANCE AND HUMAN RESOURCES COMMITTEE: 5 p.m., Auditorium, Ives Grove County Office Building, 14200 Washington Ave., Yorkville; will go into closed session and reconvene into open session.

