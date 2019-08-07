Meetings scheduled for
Wednesday, Aug. 7
CALEDONIA AD HOC COMMITTEE: For the village highway garage project, 2 p.m., Courtroom, Safety Building, 6900 Nicholson Road.
CALEDONIA UTILITY DISTRICT: 6 p.m., Village Hall, 5043 Chester Lane.
Register for more free articles.
Stay logged in to skip the surveys.
TOWN OF NORWAY PLANNING COMMISSION: 6:30 p.m., Town Hall, 6419 Heg Park Road.
RACINE CITY COUNCIL: 7 p.m., Room 205, City Hall, 730 Washington Ave.
RACINE COUNTY FINANCE AND HUMAN RESOURCES COMMITTEE: 5 p.m., Auditorium, Ives Grove County Office Building, 14200 Washington Ave., Yorkville; will go into closed session and reconvene into open session.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.