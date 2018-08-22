Subscribe for 17¢ / day

Meetings scheduled for Wednesday, Aug. 22

CALEDONIA COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY: 5 p.m., Village Hall, 5043 Chester Lane.

MOUNT PLEASANT CAMPUS PARK FUND RAISING COMMITTEE: 4 p.m., Village Hall, 8811 Campus Drive.

MOUNT PLEASANT PLAN COMMISSION: 1 p.m., Ebe Auditorium, Village Hall, 8811 Campus Drive.

MOUNT PLEASANT ZONING BOARD OF APPEALS: 6:30 p.m., Ebe Auditorium, Village Hall, 8811 Campus Drive.

RACINE COUNTY FINANCE AND HUMAN RESOURCES COMMITTEE: 5 p.m., closed session, Auditorium, Ives Grove Office Complex, 14200 Washington Ave. The committee will convene to open session at 5:25 p.m. (approximate).

