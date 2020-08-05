Meetings for Wednesday, Aug. 5

Meetings scheduled for Wednesday, Aug. 5
**Meeting schedules and formats subject to change due to the health emergency.
CALEDONIA UTILITY DISTRICT: 6 p.m., Village Hall, 5043 Chester Lane.
RACINE CITY COUNCIL: 7 p.m., virtual meeting, access via Facebook Live at http://www.facebook.com/CityOfRacineWI/, via phone at 1-844-992-4726 with access code 132 459 3579.
RACINE COUNTY FINANCE & HUMAN RESOURCES COMMITTEE: 5 p.m., virtual meeting, dial-in number is 414-455-2762 with passcode 858-648-9977, will go into a closed session and reconvene into an open session.
NORWAY TOWN BOARD: 6:30 p.m., Colonel Heg Hall, Norway Municipal Building, 6419 Heg Park Rd., face masks and social distancing required.
NORWAY TOWN BOARD AND PLANNING COMMISSION: Joint meeting, to immediately follow Town Board meeting, Colonel Heg Hall, Norway Municipal Building, 6419 Heg Park Road. Face masks and social distancing required.
